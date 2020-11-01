Building giant CRH settles anti-competitive claim in US for $100m

CRH, the Irish building materials giant, has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations that it engaged in anti-competitive practices in the United States.

The Dublin-based firm and its subsidiary West Virginia Paving (WVP) have reached a settlement for the largest single amount in such a case in West Virginia after they were accused of working with affiliates to monopolise the market.

CRH plc was among 11 entities, several of which were subsidiaries of CRH,...