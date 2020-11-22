Builders’ upfront costs to be deferred in new funding model

Developers will not have to meet the upfront cost of providing supporting infrastructure for new homes under a funding model being offered by a new joint venture between Cork County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.
The Housing Infrastructure Services company (HISco), a private limited company, has been launched to help in the financing and provision of key infrastructure such as waste water treatment plants or relief roads, the absence of which can block...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team