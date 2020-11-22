Sunday November 22, 2020
Builders’ upfront costs to be deferred in new funding model

A joint venture involving Cork County Council and the Irish Strategic Investment Fund will see housing infrastructure development costs being paid by builders only when houses are being sold

22nd November, 2020
Donal Murphy of Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Niall Morrissey, chief executive of the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo), Tim Lucey, chief executive of Cork County Council, and Jerry Mehigan, chairperson of HISCo launching HISCo in Cork. Picture: Clare Keogh

Developers will not have to meet the upfront cost of providing supporting infrastructure for new homes under a funding model being offered by a new joint venture between Cork County Council and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

The Housing Infrastructure Services company (HISco), a private limited company, has been launched to help in the financing and provision of key infrastructure such as waste water treatment plants or relief roads, the absence of which can block...

Related Stories

Taoiseach: ‘Leave ideology outside the room and start building houses’

Micheál Martin pleads with councillors not to change mindset as Dublin City Council votes against 850-home development in Santry

Aiden Corkery | 4 days ago

Nursing home building regulations should be more stringent, says Dublin Fire Brigade

Current safety measures are outdated, according to DFB, which says sprinkler systems should be necessary

Barry J Whyte | 1 week ago

House prices to fall 5% by middle of 2021, report says

Goodbody predicts that housing completions will reach 20,000 this year, more than forecast at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Claire McNamara | 2 weeks ago