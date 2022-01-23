Subscribe Today
Construction

Builders’ register inspectors will have power to enter sites and search homes

The first ever legally required register of building contractors aims to weed out rogue operators and prevent faulty builds

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd January, 2022
Builders’ register inspectors will have power to enter sites and search homes
Inspectors for the new construction regulator will have powers to control building standards. Picture: Michael Molloy Photography

Inspectors for the new construction regulator will have the power to access sites, seize documents and enter the homes of builders, it has emerged.

The government is setting up the first ever legally required register of building contractors to weed out rogue operators in the sector.

It will operate by using inspectors to investigate complaints of “improper conduct” by builders on the register.

