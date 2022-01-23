Builders’ register inspectors will have power to enter sites and search homes
The first ever legally required register of building contractors aims to weed out rogue operators and prevent faulty builds
Inspectors for the new construction regulator will have the power to access sites, seize documents and enter the homes of builders, it has emerged.
The government is setting up the first ever legally required register of building contractors to weed out rogue operators in the sector.
It will operate by using inspectors to investigate complaints of “improper conduct” by builders on the register.
