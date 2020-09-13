Sunday September 13, 2020
Bin firm claims rubble dumping unchallenged by councils

Beauparc Utilities says environmental loophole being used by demolition contractors to use material in roads and concrete manufacturing

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
13th September, 2020
Beauparc Utilities has warned that illegally dumping building waste material under new roads risks contaminating water supplies and could lead to future issues in building projects. Photo: Getty

Local authorities are allowing construction waste to be illegally dumped under road projects, Ireland’s largest waste collector has claimed.

Beauparc Utilities, the group behind the Greenstar and Panda waste collection businesses, and Integrated Management Solutions (IMS), which specialises in construction waste, claims that an environmental loophole is being used by demolition contractors to use the material in roads and concrete manufacturing.

They warned that the practice risked contaminating water supplies and could lead...

