Bin firm claims rubble dumping unchallenged by councils

Local authorities are allowing construction waste to be illegally dumped under road projects, Ireland’s largest waste collector has claimed.

Beauparc Utilities, the group behind the Greenstar and Panda waste collection businesses, and Integrated Management Solutions (IMS), which specialises in construction waste, claims that an environmental loophole is being used by demolition contractors to use the material in roads and concrete manufacturing.

They warned that the practice risked contaminating water supplies and could lead...