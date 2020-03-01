Sunday March 1, 2020
BAM warned over dust levels at Boland’s Mill site

‘Numerous complaints’ have been received over particulates at Google’s €300m flagship project, says Dublin City Council’s air quality unit

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
1st March, 2020
Local Labour councillor Kevin Donoghue, who lives opposite the development, said dust coming from the site had been an issue for some time

Building contractor BAM was warned it could be in breach of planning permission at Google’s flagship €300 million Boland’s Mill construction site by failing to monitor dust levels.

Documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act show that, on October 30 of last year, Dublin City Council’s Air Quality Monitoring Unit wrote to the council’s Planning Enforcement Office to say that “numerous complaints have been received in relation to dust emanating...

