An Bord Pleanála: Five key takeaways from the planning authority’s annual report

1: Increase in applications under the fast-track scheme
Applications to build homes through the fast-track planning scheme jumped from 38 in 2018 to 119 last year. The system was created in 2017 and allows developers of large-scale housing projects to go directly to the authority when seeking planning permission
Sixty-eight approvals were issued last year and if completed the proposals would deliver 16,607 new residential units, which would include 4,334 houses, 12,273 apartments, 5,019 student bed spaces and 208 shared living units.
