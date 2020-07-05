Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Working to keep digital marketing on message

The world is rapidly shifting from analogue to digital, and in this fast-paced society, organisations must keep up

5th July, 2020
Joanne Sweeney, chief executive of the Digital Training Institute and founder of the Public Sector Marketing Institute

The digital landscape and social media are constantly evolving, with businesses and non-profits alike doing everything they can to keep up.

When attempting to capture a growing and very lucrative online marketplace, nonprofit organisations and businesses have no choice but to either change their business model to an online one, or beef up existing marketing efforts combining both social media and digital marketing.

In this digital arena, where business and commerce are heading, digital marketing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Untitled

Sami Marttinen, chief executive and founder of Swappie

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago

Making the switch

The tech sector usually weathers economic downturns reasonably well, so now might be the time to consider a career move into IT

Aoife Valentine | 6 hours ago

The final straw, and other ways to save the planet

Climate change and making the world a better place were hot topics at the Collision from Home conference. Emmet Ryan talks to four entrepreneurs about how they are trying to make a difference

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago