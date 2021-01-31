Why cloud is the new normal

A decade after it first began to gain traction, cloud in all its various manifestations has become the new normal. Back then, chief executives who had grown tired of on-premise IT and costly refresh cycles were drawn to the agility and scale of pay-as-you-go services – Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) – but it required a seismic shift to technology that was still nascent. Adoption was slow.

Today, after a period of unprecedented chaos...