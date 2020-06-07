Where the mild things are: inside the phenomenon that is Animal Crossing

It begins with a ‘Nook Inc Deserted Island Getaway Package’. You’re given a ticket, and are spirited away to the empty yet idyllic island you’ll call home.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers some very timely escapism, inviting the player into a placid, slow-moving world of gentle routine and exploration.

The latest in a series of games dating back to 2001, New Horizons couldn’t have arrived at a better time....