What the pandemic has taught us about virtual schooling
September brings with it the beginning of the academic year. We are still not quite back to student life as we knew it, but this time we have options and we are a lot more tech savvy this year –we just need the funds
With the use of technology comes a bigger bite in each institution’s budget and there are only so many bake sales, raffles and fundraising events schools can hold in order to ascertain the required equipment for our new blended learning.
“We are due a new iteration of the digital strategy for schools,” said Ciara Reilly, lecturer in the Master of Education course at Marino Institute of Education. “So, from a primary and post...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Virtualised desktop infrastructure: keeping it real for remote workers
When the pandemic hit in March 2020 and companies were obliged to facilitate staff working from home, there were two IT strategies they could follow. But now that we’re heading towards the back end of 2021, only one of them is truly adaptable and fit for long term use
Buyer’s Guide: The latest projectors from the big players
Projectors are great for enlivening or clarifying a meeting, speech or presentation, in the office or in educational and training environments, as well as providing a home cinema experience for movies, sports and gaming
Apple’s new privacy policy: protection or control?
Changes to be implemented later this year have been lauded by parents and government agencies but have raised concern among privacy experts and users
Operating systems: is this the end of operations
With the world moving ever-faster to the internet as the deployment platform for everything from spreadsheets to the controls for autonomous cars, has the operating system had its day?