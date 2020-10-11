Sunday October 11, 2020
Weathering the storm: how start-ups are navigating the pandemic

Running any business at the moment isn’t easy, but keeping one that’s barely established going can be a nightmare. Emmet Ryan meets the start-ups trying to manage in these challenging times

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
11th October, 2020
4
Alejandro Gutierrez of console freight. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

Starting a business is always a big decision. You are giving up some security and certainty, leaving an established career in order to take the reins on something new.

Doing it during a global crisis that sees circumstances change almost daily might seem like a fool’s errand, but Connor Keppel was happy to make the jump in May. After seven years, he left a role as global head of marketing for Phorest, a salon software...

