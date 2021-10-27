‘We were definitely in a world of excess consumer demand’
Oisín Hanrahan, the Dubliner at the helm of Angi, a $6.1 billion business in the US, talks about leading the home services company through the pandemic and beyond
If you stay outside, you might think Manhattan is back to normal. The streets at the heart of New York City are bustling, although the street traders selling face coverings is a quick reminder that not everything is as it once was. In the shops, it’s a little quieter. The restaurants are quieter still. The offices, well that’s another story altogether.
There was no shortage of space when I met Oisín...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Back to the future office
Plans to return to the workplace are still in flux as organisations adjust to the new world of hybrid working and employees continue to spend time at home