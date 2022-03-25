Subscribe Today
War machines: how the computers we use in our everyday lives were born of conflict

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a reminder of the wartime origins of the computer, a tech-power nexus that never really went away

Jason Walsh
25th March, 2022
Devastation after Russian rockets hit warehouses in Kyiv: ‘Computing has long had an association with conflict and war, not least because early computers required staggering amounts of investment to develop and the only people with deep enough pockets were the ministries of war.’ Picture: Getty

Whatever we use computers for today, from changing the colour of cells in spreadsheets to watching videos of cats falling over, the technology was not invented for our entertainment. Arguably it was invented for war.

Pinning down exactly what qualifies as the first computer is no easy task, but the military uses of mathematics come as no surprise. Indeed, long before computers existed cryptography and ballistics were major users of human computation.

