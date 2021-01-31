Vromo secures US contract

Vromo, a Dublin-based delivery management software business, has been appointed technology partner for delivery and driver management by the US online food ordering platform Olo.

The partnership means that orders made through Olo’s cloud-based food delivery platform now populate on Vromo for delivery management and driver communication. Olo’s restaurants will have the ability to locate pick-ups, interact with its drivers in real-time, and automatically dispatch orders.

Olo provides more than 300...