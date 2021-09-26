Vodafone to supply sustainable period products to staff

Vodafone Ireland has entered into a partnership with Riley, a sustainable period product subscription service. Riley will provide free period products to all employees at Vodafone’s head office in Dublin and in retail stores. The introduction is expected to impact over 500 Vodafone employees across Ireland.

Riley was set up by Áine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfrey and Lauren Duggan, all based in west Cork. All of their products are made from 100 per cent organic...