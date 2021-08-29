Virtualised desktop infrastructure: keeping it real for remote workers

While remotely accessing company assets through cloud-enabled apps works well, only fully virtualised desktop infrastructure (VDI) truly replicates the office desktop experience for users. Using VDI, users can log in to a virtual machine using a wide range of access devices from anywhere, and be looking at the same on-screen setup they would see on an office desktop.

In addition, VDI offers great security and peace of mind for companies that are redesigning their workflows...