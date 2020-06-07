Virtual AtlanTec festival attracts 2,500

The annual AtlanTec Festival went virtual in 2020 for the first time in its six-year history. For five days from May 18 to 22, the festival’s 30 online events reached a total audience of over 2,500 people.

Virtual presentations covered topics and trends in tech and digital innovation in the fields of AI, cybersecurity, fintech, medtech, mindfulness and leadership. This year’s line-up also included a special focus on Covid-19 and featured NUI Galway researchers who are responding to...