Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Virtual AtlanTec festival attracts 2,500

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
7th June, 2020
Caroline Cawley, chief executive of itag

The annual AtlanTec Festival went virtual in 2020 for the first time in its six-year history. For five days from May 18 to 22, the festival’s 30 online events reached a total audience of over 2,500 people.

Virtual presentations covered topics and trends in tech and digital innovation in the fields of AI, cybersecurity, fintech, medtech, mindfulness and leadership. This year’s line-up also included a special focus on Covid-19 and featured NUI Galway researchers who are responding to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

30 under 30: the ones to watch in Irish tech

Emmet Ryan introduces you to this year’s rising stars of Irish tech

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

My Tech Life: Simon Cole, chief executive of Automated Intelligence

Emmet Ryan | 7 hours ago

Not remotely like the office

Many of us are now familiar with working from home, but rather than being freed from the tyranny of the office are we being seduced by a darker phenomenon? And can we balance work and home life in the same space?

Jason Walsh | 7 hours ago