Viral culture

The Creeper program is often referred to as the first computer virus. It was launched as a security test in 1971 at the American research firm BBN Technologies.

Its defining trait was its self-propagation; moving around a network, it would infect a new hard drive while attempting to remove itself from the previous one. With each new victim, it displayed the message, all in capitals, “I’M THE CREEPER. CATCH ME IF YOU CAN!”...