Sunday November 29, 2020
Video conferencing is here to stay for 2021

The usefulness of remote video technology for businesses was one of the few high points in a year to forget

29th November, 2020
The ability to schedule and hold remote meetings involving multiple parties has been key to keeping many companies going when few could justify actually requiring staff to be in the office.

Covid-19 is having an enormous impact on people’s lives in Ireland and abroad, and all of us hope that 2021 will offer respite from its threat to public health. But until things go fully back to normal, there’s no doubt that video conferencing and collaborative tools will remain a feature of working life.

