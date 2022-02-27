Un-circling the wagons to secure sustainable tech

The circular economy, the vision of refashioning our economic models of production and consumption to move toward sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and using products as long as possible before finally recycling them, has moved from a fringe idea to a demand being made by governments and NGOs alike.

We have a way to go yet, mind: according to the Environmental Protection Agency 100 million tons of materials are used annually in Ireland’s economy. Amid...