Typetec launches €25,000 innovation competition

Typetec has launched a national competition to support the Irish start-up community. The competition is being run in conjunction with Microsoft Ireland with an application deadline of May 14.

The contest will award one business a €25,000 technology fund. The fund will include hardware and cloud technology from Microsoft, as well as professional services and marketing support. Eligible companies must be registered in the Republic of Ireland, incorporated between 2015 and 2020, with a minimum number...