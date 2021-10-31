TikTok works with Irish creators on safer usage campaign

TikTok is working with Irish content creators on #safertogether, a series dedicated to online safety, which will see some of the most recognisable creators in Ireland talking about some of the things TikTok wants its community to know about staying safe.

The #safertogether series features Irish creators like Marty Guilfoyle, Boni Odoemene and Joel Magician who will share quick safety tips for our community across a variety of topics including reporting inappropriate content, setting filters,...