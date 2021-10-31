The simple truth about flexible, scalable HCI

We all know why workloads were shunted to the public cloud: the greater flexibility afforded by automatically spinning up and down servers was a developers’ dream and transformed the application delivery across enterprise computing. We also know why people backed out: spiralling costs and vendor lock-in.

If only there was a way of delivering this flexibility and scalability in the data centre, be that on-premise or in co-location. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) promises to do...