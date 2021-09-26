The power of a hive mind
Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy of ApisProtect tells Emmet Ryan about her quest to save the bees
The genesis of ApisProtect came out of a simple desire by Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy, its chief executive and co-founder, to have an engineering job that involved getting outdoors as often as possible.
From that has grown a business that develops sensors to help beekeepers know what is happening in their hives at all times, allowing them to solve and prevent problems that could result in the loss of entire hives.
It was during Edwards...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Super human: how Workhuman conquered the market
Unlike many Irish tech unicorns, Eric Mosley’s Workhuman has been a slow burner, feeling its way to success organically through insights acted upon and wisdom learned. Now, with six million users across 170 countries, the work rewards platform is truly a force to be reckoned with