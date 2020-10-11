Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The next steps for a remote working world

With UC and collaboration tools the norm and luxuries becoming essentials, the focus is now on making these services smarter and better, reports Quinton O’Reilly

11th October, 2020
Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is a huge business and with Transparency Market Research estimating that the industry will have a value of $79.3 billion by 2024

In what has been an extremely challenging year for all, and a strong one for the many unified communications (UC) and collaboration services out there.

Services like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx and other services have exploded in popularity due to the current circumstances. In April, Microsoft reported that there were 75 million daily active users on Teams, while Zoom revealed it had 300 million daily meeting participants.

In case it wasn’t clear, Unified Communications as a Service...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

When B2B billing is second nature

Now in its second life as a business, Chargify is pushing hard to expand in Ireland and worldwide despite the pandemic

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Olive Group brings mental health course to digital channels

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

TEKenable acquires Greenfinch Technologies

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago