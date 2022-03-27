Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

The new network edge: what’s the point of 5G?

For most consumers 5G seems like 4G, only faster. But the new cellular data standard has important implications for industry, and will develop entirely novel uses cases

Jason Walsh
27th March, 2022
The new network edge: what’s the point of 5G?
5G is about more than just smartphones. Picture: Getty

If the pitch for 5G was more bandwidth or faster mobile connectivity then, so far at least, it has been a disappointment. Not because it has failed to provide either, but simply because 4G is already doing a good job.

However, the actual pitch for 5G is about more than just smartphones: the new 5G cellular networks are fundamentally different to those that went before, and how we come to use this new network design...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Just one crack in the system is all it takes for a hacker to infiltrate the business and break down its defences. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

ICT skills: Poor preparation is no defence

Connected Fiona Alston
Before you can secure your data, you need to know exactly where all of your data resides. Picture: Getty

Security Watch: Protecting a castle on a cloud

Connected Róisín Kiberd
Wendi Whitmore heads up Unit 42, a unique team in cybersecurity. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Life, the universe and everything: Wendi Whitmore on the challenges of leading a global cybersecurity crack squad

Connected Emmet Ryan
The role of payment processors is to leverage technology to make the experience frictionless

Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce

Connected Jason Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1