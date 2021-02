Don Stack, founder of Optical Rooms, joins Emmet Ryan to talk about the Vivior eye test monitor his business is distributing which is designed to work out how you need to adjust everything from lighting to your glasses in managing a home working environment. Stack's story is one of the wilder ones of lockdown, managing his Irish based business from Madrid while we all get used to a new way of doing our jobs.

