Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The dangers of being a data hoarder

Spring cleaning should be part of your business’s data protection strategy

1st March, 2020
3
Good data privacy practices will help keep your data safe internally, but with data protection you’ll need to address external threats

“Beneath the Wikipedias and Facebooks and YouTubes and other shiny repositories of information, community and culture, the internet is, and always has been, mostly garbage.” Sarah Jeong, a lawyer and writer, put forward this theory in her 2015 book The Internet of Garbage, a grand taxonomy of digital trash.

Digital rubbish is a problem as old as the internet itself, but it’s unlikely that anyone predicted decades ago quite how much of it we...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

Ian Campbell | 2 hours ago