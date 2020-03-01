The dangers of being a data hoarder

“Beneath the Wikipedias and Facebooks and YouTubes and other shiny repositories of information, community and culture, the internet is, and always has been, mostly garbage.” Sarah Jeong, a lawyer and writer, put forward this theory in her 2015 book The Internet of Garbage, a grand taxonomy of digital trash.

Digital rubbish is a problem as old as the internet itself, but it’s unlikely that anyone predicted decades ago quite how much of it we...