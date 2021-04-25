Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

The complex business of identity verification

Irish regtech ID-Pal has been eyeing up expansion into the US market after raising €1 million in a funding round last year

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
25th April, 2021
The complex business of identity verification
Colum Lyons, chief executive of ID-Pal: ‘It’s bringing back the control to the individual.‘ Photo: Conor Healy

Despite the breathless pace at which technology has progressed in the past few years, some basic elements of existing in the modern world – such as opening a bank account – remain exasperatingly antiquated.

In the age of Mars rovers and bitcoin, anyone looking to start a basic current account may still have to suffer the indignity of having to physically go to a bank branch to verify that they are who they claim to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

During the rush to get people up and running with remote work during lockdown, printing was forgotten about

Paper cuts: Finding solutions to problem of printing

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Throughout 2020, criminals seized the opportunity to capitalise on the confusion created by Covid-19. Picture: Getty

Security Watch: Ransomware epidemic rages on

Connected Róisín Kiberd 1 hour ago
Whether in the form of digitised patient records, clinical trial information or tracking data from patients’ bodies, data offers new opportunities in healthcare

AI: the promise of better health through knowledge

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Smart infrastructure projects use a range of technologies to map data to the physical world around us

Smart infrastructure: the data things are made of

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1