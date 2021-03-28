Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

The companies taking the planet-friendly approach to tech

A cleaner planet can also lead to big savings for businesses

Fiona Alston
28th March, 2021
The companies taking the planet-friendly approach to tech
The use of AI in an organisation can mean fewer moving parts and can have huge impacts on energy consumption as well as a reduction in overproduction

Over the past 12 months there was a huge drive to get everyone online from their homes, company servers were moved into cloud services and the need for everyone to have a work laptop or PC in their own home was high as personal devices were taken up for home schooling or entertainment purposes.

We all needed to get by, but were we making sustainable choices? Despite the need to keep business running at all costs,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Karyn Harty, partner at McCann FitzGerald: ‘People think there is a carte blanche here to say what you like, but there isn’t.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Online reputation: what’s your good name worth?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
Roland Pust, chief executive and creative director of MM Creative, says the subscription model allows him more flexibility

Software as a stream: how subscription models became the norm

Connected Jason Walsh 1 hour ago
Vast numbers of people are working at home, at kitchen tables and on sofas around Ireland

Is hybrid working here to stay?

Connected Alex Meehan 1 hour ago
The rapid pace at which technology changes means the learning never stops if you want to stay on top of your game

Tending to the grassroots is the future of tech talent

Connected Fiona Alston 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1