TEKenable secures €1.6m from Goodbody fund

TEKenable has secured €1.6 million from the Goodbody EIIS Funds to support international growth. The funding follows TEKenable’s acquisition of Greenfinch Technologies in 2020.

The funds are managed by Baker Tilly and Goodbody Stockbrokers. The funding will be used to enhance the combined businesses delivery of low-code cloud platform solutions from the firm’s operations across Ireland, Britain, Spain and the Middle East.

“We have experienced tremendous success to date and this funding...