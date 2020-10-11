TEKenable acquires Greenfinch Technologies

The technology and services company TEKenable has acquired Greenfinch Technologies, an Irish Microsoft Gold partner specialising in cloud solutions, mobile applications and software for medical devices.

Combined, the businesses will have over 90 employees, 100 customers and projected annual revenues close to €8 million, with operations across Ireland, Britain, Spain and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Dublin, Greenfinch has a team of 26 employees. It has built up significant expertise in Microsoft technologies as well as its...