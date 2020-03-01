Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

TechLEARN aims to provide ‘widest range of learning tools’

Initiative from Technology Ireland Software Skillnet is designed to allow companies to enable low-cost, ‘all of the time’ learning

1st March, 2020
Una Fitzpatrick, director of Technology Ireland, Maire Hunt, network director of Technology Ireland Software Skillnet, and Paul Healy, chief executive of Skillnet Ireland at the launch of the TechLEARN initiative

Technology Ireland Software Skillnet recently launched its TechLEARN initiative, which is designed to provide businesses with much-needed technology skills on the e-learning platforms Pluralsight and O’Reilly Media.

“We want to provide companies with the widest range of learning tools, supports and enablers for all their technology staff and management as they enter the next era of transformative changes, with all of the opportunities and challenges that that brings,” said Maire Hunt, network director...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

Ian Campbell | 2 hours ago