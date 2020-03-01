TechLEARN aims to provide ‘widest range of learning tools’

Technology Ireland Software Skillnet recently launched its TechLEARN initiative, which is designed to provide businesses with much-needed technology skills on the e-learning platforms Pluralsight and O’Reilly Media.

“We want to provide companies with the widest range of learning tools, supports and enablers for all their technology staff and management as they enter the next era of transformative changes, with all of the opportunities and challenges that that brings,” said Maire Hunt, network director...