Taking an upbeat approach to ICT upskilling

The recent ransomware attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) highlighted a need to have skilled cybersecurity workers in your company.

As the harmful effects of the hack seep out in front of our eyes, the experience has elevated highly skilled up-to-date cybersecurity analysts, engineers and officers into must-have status. Having up-to-date staff leads to up-to-date working systems.

“We’ve been talking about all the areas where upscaling is needed and they are still absolutely critical...