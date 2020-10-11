Sunday October 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Sustaining positive changes

Sustainability tech isn’t just a means of improving your carbon footprint. Businesses are finding out that it’s a whole new way to look at how they work, writes Quinton O’Reilly

11th October, 2020
Aideen O’Dochartaigh, assistant professor in accounting in DCU Business School Picture: Shane O’Neill

In recent years sustainability has become more than just something dealt with by marketing and PR. As talk of climate change, environmental impact and green credentials increases, businesses must match intention with action.

With the pandemic forcing many to work remotely, it’s been an opportunity for organisations to review their usage and consumption.

If decisions were heavily influenced by the bottom line, that has now changed according to Dr Aideen O’Dochartaigh, assistant professor...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The next steps for a remote working world

With UC and collaboration tools the norm and luxuries becoming essentials, the focus is now on making these services smarter and better, reports Quinton O’Reilly

Quinton O'Reilly | 2 hours ago

When B2B billing is second nature

Now in its second life as a business, Chargify is pushing hard to expand in Ireland and worldwide despite the pandemic

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Olive Group brings mental health course to digital channels

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago