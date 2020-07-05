Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Survey: SMEs feel late payment pain

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
5th July, 2020
Jolawn Victor, director emerging markets at Intuit QuickBooks International

Research conducted by Intuit QuickBooks found that for seven out of ten SMEs, late payments is a considerable pain point. In addition, 43 per cent don’t feel prepared for the impact Covid-19 is having on their business.

The survey was conducted ahead of the launch of Quickbooks, a new service for SMEs provide by IT service provider Intuit.

“SMEs are the backbone of the Irish economy and there has never been a more important...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Untitled

Sami Marttinen, chief executive and founder of Swappie

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago

Making the switch

The tech sector usually weathers economic downturns reasonably well, so now might be the time to consider a career move into IT

Aoife Valentine | 6 hours ago

The final straw, and other ways to save the planet

Climate change and making the world a better place were hot topics at the Collision from Home conference. Emmet Ryan talks to four entrepreneurs about how they are trying to make a difference

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago