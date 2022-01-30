Survey: pharmacy customers want better app access

A survey conducted by MummyPages.ie and PharmacyConnect, a pharmacy app business, has found 93 per cent of parents want to be able to order from local pharmacies via an app. The study also found that 79 per cent of pharmacy users appreciate the overall service from their local pharmacy.

“The idea originally came from my experience with my own local pharmacy. It nominally had an app but it didn’t work properly,” Cormac McKenna, founder of PharmacyConnect,...