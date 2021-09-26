Super human: how Workhuman conquered the market
Unlike many Irish tech unicorns, Eric Mosley’s Workhuman has been a slow burner, feeling its way to success organically through insights acted upon and wisdom learned. Now, with six million users across 170 countries, the work rewards platform is truly a force to be reckoned with
Every tech chief executive, irrespective of the area they operate in, always tries to downplay the importance of hitting a $1 billion valuation and attaining the rather cringe-inducing title of unicorn. But Eric Mosley knows there is meaning to it beyond just the number.
“The main benefit is from a brand perspective. You’re never as good as your biggest share price and never as bad as your lowest. If you work towards a valuation you’ll have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Start-up of the Month - Fettle
Fettle is an online platform that matches counsellors with clients