Summertime, and the reading is easy

It’s the last Connected of the summer, but we’re sending you on the break with plenty to ponder. Our cover story this month looks at the start-ups trying to make the world a better place and empowering us to play our part.
While the talk a week ago was of government formation, Ian Campbell has brought matters forward by looking at government digital transformation. Alex Meehan meanwhile looks at the issues...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team