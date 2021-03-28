Subscribe Today
Study to examine ocean noise pollution under way in Cork

The project will monitor how an increased in marine traffic noise is affecting whales, dolphins and porpoises

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
28th March, 2021
Dr Emer Keaveney, lead researcher on the Smart Whale Sounds project: ‘Sound pollution causes as much damage to marine life as overfishing, pollution and climate change’

Ireland’s first real-time acoustic monitoring project of cetacean species – whales, dolphins and porpoises – began earlier this month off the south coast of Ireland. The goal of the project is to create a near real-time detection model for these species and examine the impact rising ocean noise pollution is having on marine life.

The Smart Whale Sounds project is being undertaken by Ocean Research & Conservation Association Ireland, which is based in...

