Strikepay acquires British competitor Gratsi

Strikepay, an Irish fintech developing cashless tipping, has acquired Gratsi, a competitor from Britain.

The acquisition will involve Gratsi founder, Jack Spargo, joining the Strikepay team as vice president of engineering.

“We are delighted to be making this announcement with Gratsi and that they are as excited as we are about joining the Strikepay team to help drive our product development and innovation,” Oli Cavanagh, co-founder of Strikepay, said.