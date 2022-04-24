Stimulating a lifetime interest in Stem with the EBS Science Blast

Sparking interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) at primary level is crucial to getting more young people interested in Stem careers, according to Niamh De Loughry, deputy chief executive of the RDS.

“It’s not just about science, it’s about inspiring curiosity, creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in children. If you can do that at a primary school age, and have them see that science is all around them, it’s fundamental,” De Loughry told...