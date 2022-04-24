Start-up of the Month: Voxxify takes the slog out of assessing IT needs

Voxxify uses machine learning to survey staff of large organisations on all of the IT they use at work, both hardware and software, to aid the business in purchasing decisions.

The business currently has ten staff and was founded in October 2018. To date it has raised €750,000 in funding, with investors including Brian Caulfield, venture partner at Molten Ventures (formerly Draper Esprit).

“We take all feedback, use machine learning (ML) to analyse it, and give...