Start-up of the Month: Stampify’s app gives a new meaning to sharing a meal

Stampify is a social enterprise that allows users to donate meals to the developing world every time they make a purchase in a restaurant. The loyalty app began with a paper card format in 2018 before beginning the switch to digital earlier this year.

“I was doing an internship at Accenture and was cycling home,” Conor Leen, founder and chief executive of Stampify, told Connected. “I’m not a good cook so I stopped into Tolteca for...