Start-up of the Month: Robotify

Robotify is a Dublin-based start-up that recently secured a deal with Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, where it will work with his business Woz

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
30th May, 2021
Start-up of the Month: Robotify
Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy, founders of Robotify, an online platform that teaches children how to code, focusing on robots rather than computers

Robotify is an online platform that teaches children how to code, focusing on robots rather than computers. It provides lessons online on how to control the robots and explains how coding can help them into the future. The platform covers the likes of drones, robot cars, submarines, and even the Mars Rover.

The deal with Woz will open up the business to a broader platform, by delivering a white label form of the product.

