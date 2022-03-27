Start-up of the Month: Karo eases pain of healthcare staff search

Set up last year, Karo is a healthcare staffing platform working with hospitals, nursing homes and intellectual disability service providers across Ireland.

The business is based in Blackrock, Co Dublin, and currently has six full-time and two part-time staff. Its investors include Odhran Ginnity, a serial e-commerce investor, and Mark English, co-founder at Javelin Payments.

“The idea came about while discussing business ideas with our investors. There is a version of what we are doing...