Subscribe Today
Log In

Connected

Start-up of the Month: Karo eases pain of healthcare staff search

Karo’s software platform helps hospitals, nursing homes and intellectual disability service providers access qualified workers

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
27th March, 2022
Start-up of the Month: Karo eases pain of healthcare staff search
Hugo Nolan, founder and managing director of Karo: ‘Right now our goal is to reach every healthcare organisation in Ireland.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Set up last year, Karo is a healthcare staffing platform working with hospitals, nursing homes and intellectual disability service providers across Ireland.

The business is based in Blackrock, Co Dublin, and currently has six full-time and two part-time staff. Its investors include Odhran Ginnity, a serial e-commerce investor, and Mark English, co-founder at Javelin Payments.

“The idea came about while discussing business ideas with our investors. There is a version of what we are doing...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Just one crack in the system is all it takes for a hacker to infiltrate the business and break down its defences. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

ICT skills: Poor preparation is no defence

Connected Fiona Alston
Before you can secure your data, you need to know exactly where all of your data resides. Picture: Getty

Security Watch: Protecting a castle on a cloud

Connected Róisín Kiberd
Wendi Whitmore heads up Unit 42, a unique team in cybersecurity. Picture: Lorraine O’Sullivan

Life, the universe and everything: Wendi Whitmore on the challenges of leading a global cybersecurity crack squad

Connected Emmet Ryan
The role of payment processors is to leverage technology to make the experience frictionless

Lightness of touch: the rise of contactless commerce

Connected Jason Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1