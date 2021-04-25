Start-up of the Month: Hatching a new business that serves restaurants

Nory is a restaurant management system that addresses staffing, inventory, scheduling, waste, and a lot more with artificial intelligence to help improve decision making.

Conor Sheridan, founder of Nory, got the idea from another business he set up. Having originally worked as a quantitative trader, it was the problems he found while running the Mad Egg restaurant group that led to Nory.

“I had worked in hospitality growing up and I am numerically driven. As...