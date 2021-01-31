Start-up of the Month: Frankie Health is in the business of balance

Frankie Health is a cloud-based tool that helps individuals find the support required to address mental health issues. The platform gets to know the individual and recommends action based on the user’s specific needs.

Launched in August last year, the idea for the business came to James McGann, co-founder of Frankie Health, from his own experiences.

“I was working in San Francisco in 2013 and burnt out pretty badly. Anxiety was affecting me,...