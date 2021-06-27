Start-up of the Month: FlexiDrive connects learners with driving instructors

Dublin-based FlexiDrive started out as an idea that Raymond Valentine, its founder, had while studying in Technological University Dublin.

Valentine, 25, was in his third year of marketing at the college in 2018 and had his full driving licence, but found his friends were having difficulty getting lessons regularly.

So he created an app to make it easier for learners and instructors to find each other. Using geolocation, learners can find instructors near them and book in...