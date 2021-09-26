Start-up of the Month - Fettle

Fettle is an online service that matches therapists with clients. Launched in April, it already had 500 people booking sessions regularly through the platform by July.

That rapid growth led Richard Stafford, its founder and chief executive, to seek out pre-seed funding in September, raising €225,000. A seed round is due to follow early in the new year with the goal of raising €1.3 million.

“There’s a huge demand in Ireland for therapy. A study by...